Pep Guardiola admits Kalvin Phillips has failed to adapt to his Man City system as he explains lack of minutes

Pep Guardiola admits that Kalvin Phillips has had a hard time adapting to Manchester City's playing style since joining from Leeds last summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Phillips has featured just seven times in the Premier League this season and has not started any of those matches. Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United, but he may not trust Phillips with a place in the starting XI as he acknowledged the midfielder has struggled since his summer move.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kalvin still needs a bit of rhythm in short spaces. We miss the best of Kalvin, it’s a reason why he doesn’t have a lot of minutes," Guardiola said. "I’ve rotated a lot [for semi-finals] in previous seasons and it wasn’t good. I have many doubts. Of course the players are going to say they want to play but at the same time we have to be sure that the people are in the right condition.

"We cannot complain. If you don’t want [a rest], OK get out of the competitions, you don’t have long weeks. If you want it like we have proven we want it, that is the reality. Accept it and fight for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to City's intense calendar, Guardiola has cut the lengths of their training sessions short before matches. The coach says he wants to help his side recover from their busy schedule, saying: "Control of fatigue is here, in the mind. When you believe you are incredibly exhausted then you are. When you have positive thoughts, you are not tired. Your thoughts all the time control your body mentally, your mental approach, and you can think bad or good. That depends on you, not the manager or anyone outside."

WHAT NEXT? City meet Sheffield United in the last four of the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by a match against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.