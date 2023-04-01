TV cameras catch Pep Guardiola crazily celebrating Man City goal in Kostas Tsimikas' FACE as Rio Ferdinand's left shocked by reaction

Pep Guardiola was pictured in quite an unusual interaction with Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas after City drew level against Liverpool.

Alvarez poked home equaliser

Guardiola celebrated in front of Tsimikas

Ferdinand suggests he would have been unhappy

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City turned defence into attack in under a minute as they levelled the scores against Liverpool. Jack Grealish fired the ball into the box for Julian Alvarez who poked home, leading to Guardiola celebrating right in the face of Liverpool substitute Tsimikas.

WHAT THEY SAID: City and Liverpool were deep were in the middle of another heavyweight clash when the incident occurred. When discussing the incident BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand said: "I don't know how Tsimikas hasn't pushed Pep Guardiola out of the way there," although the Greek defender clearly saw the funny side of the interaction.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola has been known for touchline theatrics in matches against Liverpool, famously signalling two fingers to the sky when he believed his side were on the wrong end of several handball decisions. Last season he was also pictured having a joke with Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he lined up for a throw.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Citizens face Southampton next on the Premier league before facing Bayern Munich in their Champions league quarter-final.