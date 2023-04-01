TV cameras catch Pep Guardiola crazily celebrating Man City goal in Kostas Tsimikas' FACE as Rio Ferdinand's left shocked by reaction

- Alvarez poked home equaliser
- Guardiola celebrated in front of Tsimikas
- Ferdinand suggests he would have been unhappy
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City turned defence into attack in under a minute as they levelled the scores against Liverpool. Jack Grealish fired the ball into the box for Julian Alvarez who poked home, leading to Guardiola celebrating right in the face of Liverpool substitute Tsimikas.
WHAT THEY SAID: City and Liverpool were deep were in the middle of another heavyweight clash when the incident occurred. When discussing the incident BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand said: "I don't know how Tsimikas hasn't pushed Pep Guardiola out of the way there," although the Greek defender clearly saw the funny side of the interaction.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola has been known for touchline theatrics in matches against Liverpool, famously signalling two fingers to the sky when he believed his side were on the wrong end of several handball decisions. Last season he was also pictured having a joke with Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he lined up for a throw.
IN A PHOTOS:GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Citizens face Southampton next on the Premier league before facing Bayern Munich in their Champions league quarter-final.
What should Liverpool do with Trent Alexander-Arnold?
Thanks for voting.
What should Liverpool do with Trent Alexander-Arnold?
Editors' Picks
- Predicting Super Eagles XI vs Guinea-Bissau: Peseiro HAS to make changes
- Nigeria 0-1 Guinea-Bissau: How did THAT happen?
- ‘Guinea fowl beat Super Chickens’, ‘They were Super Pigeons today’, ‘Most useless team on the planet?’
- Nigeria Super Eagles squad: Introducing Peseiro's 23
- Arteta's Arsenal: Ten games from immortality 🙌