Penis drawn on wall overshadows Mexican soccer team's kit launch as new shirt goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Semi-professional outfit Mineros de Zacatecas tried to get arty with their latest launch, but they failed to spot some inappropriate graffiti

Kit launches are taking place around the world as clubs release their new designs for 2022, but Mexican side Mineros de Zacatecas have seen some rude graffiti steal the limelight when presenting their offering for the upcoming campaign.

The Liga de Expansion MX outfit have only been in existence since 2014 and currently compete at a semi-professional level.

They are unlikely to have created much of a stir outside of Central America prior to this summer, but they are now going viral for all of the wrong reasons after failing to spot that shots of players in their new kit featured a crude phallic scribbling on the walls behind them.

Why has the Mexican side’s kit launch gone viral?

When looking to put an arty spin on their launch, with first-team stars asked to pose in front of a colourful backdrop, those taking the shots failed to spot that a penis had been scrawled onto the wall they were stood in front of.

Article continues below

Mineros de Zacatecas are now ruing their decision not to double check the imagery before posting it on social media for the world to see.

They are making headlines across the globe, which could be considered a positive on the PR front but is not how they would have wanted to earn such recognition.

Nuestra nueva armadura ⛏❤

· L · V · O ·



😎 Jersey Oficial 22/23 #DeAquíSomos pic.twitter.com/46i2YInPMU — Miner8s de Zacatecas (@MinerosFc) June 23, 2022

Further reading