'We haven't done anything yet' - Oxlade-Chamberlain insists Liverpool aren't celebrating title

The Reds are now 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and require just eight more wins to seal the trophy

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists ’s players are still not satisfied despite their incredible lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds moved 19 points clear of second-placed with a 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday, with Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring the second goal at the London Stadium.

It was another historic night for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have now beaten all of the other 19 Premier League clubs this season – the first time Liverpool have managed the feat in a top-flight campaign.

Remarkably, they have won 23 of their 24 league games this season, drawing the other, and have not lost in more than 12 months. They require a maximum of eight wins from their final 14 matches to secure their first league title since 1990.

Obviously, all is rosy in the Anfield garden – although Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed on Wednesday why there is no danger of the Reds taking their foot off the gas.

“It’s obviously a really nice place to be but we’re not really any different than we were on the first day of the season,” he told reporters. “It’s a great group of lads, we have a good laugh between each other in training and we like being around each other, but when we’re playing football it really is business and the standards are high.

“[We won] 2-0 here and we’re all in the showers after laughing at how much we’re having a go at each other! Hendo [Jordan Henderson] was barking at me a few times, he was going at Trent [Alexander-Arnold], and Trent was going back to him - that’s the sort of environment we’re in.

“There’s always everyone pushing each other and when it comes to football there’s always another time for us to do what we’re here to do and put the performances in that we need to put in.

“We haven’t done anything different, we haven’t achieved anything yet, so there are no celebrations or extra fun going on in training. It’s business as usual and that will remain the same with this group of players and the manager.”

On a personal level, Oxlade-Chamberlain is enjoying a sustained run in Klopp’s team, having started each of the last four league games.

There have been occasional signs of frustration when substituted, particularly at last week, but the 26-year-old says that is about his own high standards.

“I’ve been enjoying it,” he said. “I’ve been, I wouldn’t say frustrated coming off, but probably a little bit more frustrated with not doing as much as I’d like when I’m on.

“Obviously when you come off, you want to do more, you feel you should be doing more, and that’s what I’ve been frustrated with.

“I probably would have come away from here [West Ham] with the same feeling but it’s nice to get a goal, it’s something in the attacking side of things that I could have contributed today. But I still need to do more, I think we all do.”

He added: “I think today quality-wise I was a bit disappointed with myself. There were times where stuff came off but going into games I know what I want to do, what my strengths are, how I want to get into positions, and when you get into those positions that’s your time to do what you want to do.

“You don’t get much time and there’s not really much margin for error but that’s what we train for, to get into those areas and then when you get in there be a bit tighter with your passing. There were a few times where my touch wasn’t as good as I’d have liked and when I get into those pockets that’s what I’m in the team to do.

“I’m in the team to, from midfield, help create, link up with the front boys. I think I did it better with Bobby [Firmino] in the second half and a few times I managed to get a little half-chance through to Divock [Origi].

“Getting in between the lines and turning, that’s what I’m there to do, and there were times in the first half that I didn’t do it enough.”