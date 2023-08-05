Ousmane Dembele stuck in a tug of war! Attacker's PSG medical delayed as Barcelona expect him back in training despite €50m deal

Ousmane Dembele may be forced to resume training with Barcelona after issues with documentation have stalled his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international is expected to join PSG after they agreed to trigger his €50 million (£43m/$55m) release clause; however, progress since then has been slow, with Sport reporting that PSG are still waiting to receive all the necessary documentation to be able to complete the move. Things are at a standstill until this issue can be resolved, with Dembele unable to train with his new club before this important admin is complete.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele remains under contract at Barcelona, which means that if the details of his move to Paris aren't ironed out in the coming days, he could be forced to resume training with Barca at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. There's no scheduled fan unveiling or official announcement in the calendar, although the 26-year-old's medical is now pencilled in for Monday according to RMC Sport, having initially been expected to take place on Saturday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As we speak, the World Cup winner is in Paris, having flown in on Thursday. However, despite being located in the French capital he's currently unable to train with his new team-mates, a development that must have made for a frustrating start to life at PSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? It seems as though the ball is in Barca's court when it comes to the Dembele signing, with PSG keen to get the transfer over the line as soon as possible. In the meantime, they've got plenty of other transfer business to complete, the most pressing of which is the potential sale of Kylian Mbappe. Speculation around the Frenchman's rumoured move to Real Madrid was ramped up this weekend after Mbappe was spotted hanging out with Rodrygo.