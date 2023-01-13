Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia run riot! Napoli thrash Juventus to go 10 points clear in Serie A title race

Victor Osimhen scored two and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia assisted two as league leaders Napoli smashed second-placed Juventus 5-1.

TELL ME MORE: Osimhen opened the scoring, before feeding Kvaratskhelia for the second to give Napoli a 2-0 lead. But Angel Di Maria pulled one back for the Old Lady just before half time, much against the run of play.

He could have added a second after the break, but couldn't squeeze his driven effort in at the near post. Amir Rrahmani delivered instead, drilling a half-volley into the bottom corner to restore a two-goal lead. Napoli added two more as the game wound down, Osimhen and Elif Elmas finding the net to brush aside a hapless Juventus team.

THE MVP: In truth, Osimhen will be disappointed to have only scored two. He was a nuisance throughout, running in behind and enjoying a consistent flow of goalscoring opportunities. His first goal wasn't a particularly tricky one, with the Nigerian reacting first to a rebound and nodding home. His second has even easier, with two centre-backs simply watching as he rose for a header. He should've bagged two more, failing to net twice while through on goal early in the second half. But with his side's dominance, those misses will be forgotten.

THE BIG LOSER: Juventus turned in a disappointing team performance, entirely outclassed by a rampant Napoli side. Gleison Bremer was emblematic of their struggles. The Brazilian centre-back was caught out of position for Napoli's opener, misjudged a long ball in the build up to the second, and failed to close down Kvaratskhelia as he assisted the third. Such was the quality of the Napoli performance that it feels unfair to single out one of Juventus' three centre-backs, but Bremer endured a terrible evening in Naples.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli take on relegation-threatened Cremonese in the Coppa Italia before resuming their Serie A season. Juventus are set to face Monza, and will shift their focus to Champions League qualification with Napoli running away with the title.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐