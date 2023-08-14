WATCH: Was Andre Onana lucky? Controversial VAR decision saves goalkeeper from giving away crucial penalty in Premier League debut win against Wolves

Andre Onana came away with a clean sheet and three points on his Premier League debut but was fortunate to get away with a huge injury time error.

Onana clatters Kalajdzic

Incident checked by VAR but no penalty given

Unconvincing United take three points

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United were posed all sorts of problems by a spirited Wolves side but edged into a 76th-minute lead courtesy of Raphael Varane. As Wolves piled forward in injury time, Onana came for a cross but completely missed the ball, instead making heavy contact with Sasa Kalajdzic. After a brief VAR check the officials decided against awarding a penalty.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil told Sky Sports after the game: "I think it's a foul. If you go for the ball and you clatter into an opponent that hard it has to be a foul."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a surprisingly busy night for Onana, as Wolves managed a remarkable 23 shots but came away with nothing to show for their efforts as United ran out 1-0 winners.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA AND UNITED? United and Onana travel to Tottenham on Saturday.