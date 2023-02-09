Odegaard: At Real Madrid I sometimes struggled to 'not give a f*ck'

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard opened up on his struggles at Real Madrid before his successful move to London.

Odegaard joined Madrid at 16

Struggled to impress in Spain

Was worried about making mistakes

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard signed for Real Madrid as a 16-year-old back in 2015 amid huge expectations. The teenager was one of Europe's most sought-after youngsters at the time but found it hard to impress in the Spanish capital. Odegaard was sent out on loan four times before joining Arsenal on a permanent basis in 2021 and has taken time out to explain why he believes he struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I stopped playing with the spark that was typical of my game. I went a bit too safe for a time. I was worrying more about not making mistakes than actually playing my game," he told the Players' Tribune. "And my game was always about making a difference. Playing the difficult pass. I can understand why it happened now. I was still a little kid, but I’ve learned that you have to be ruthless. You have to not give a f***. You have to show the real you on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard also spoke about the criticism he received from the media during his tine with Real Madrid, adding: "After a couple of years, I just wasn’t progressing. The press came after me for not immediately living up to the hype. I was an easy target. If you really know me, you know I smile a lot, but I think from the outside sometimes my face looks more grumpy than I actually am. It made it easier for them to write about how I was struggling to adapt. I remember reading a headline like: 'NOW IT’S MAKE OR BREAK TIME FOR MARTIN ØDEGAARD' And I’m like, make or break? I’m 18 years old!"

WHAT NEXT FOR ODEGAARD: The Norwegian is now enjoying life at Arsenal and will lead the team out again on Saturday against Brentford in the Premier League at the Emirates.