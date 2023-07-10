'I sh*t myself!' - John Obi Mikel reveals he tried to hide from Sir Alex Ferguson after backing out of Manchester United pre-contract to join Chelsea

John Obi Mikel confesses that he hid from Sir Alex Ferguson after reneging on a Manchester United pre-contract to join Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED: In a podcast interview, former Chelsea player John Obi Mikel shared an amusing anecdote about his decision to join Chelsea despite having a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United. After a game between Chelsea and Manchester United, Mikel found himself in a predicament when he encountered Sir Alex Ferguson. Overwhelmed by the situation, Mikel admitted to trying to hide from Ferguson but ended up tripping on the stairs, creating an awkward moment between the two.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was coming out the dressing room [after a Chelsea game at Old Trafford] and I just sh*t myself! I tripped on the stairs and he looked at me and just walked out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel's decision to join Chelsea despite a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United showcases the complexities and changes of heart that can occur in the football world. The humorous mishap of Mikel tripping on the stairs adds a lighthearted element to the story, highlighting the unexpected and awkward encounters that can arise between players and managers.

WHAT NEXT: Mikel went on to have a successful career with Chelsea, winning numerous trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. As for Ferguson, he retired as United's legendary manager. This incident serves as a humorous and memorable episode in Mikel's career, adding to the colourful stories that surround the world of football.