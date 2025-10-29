How to watch Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) will look to put an end to their early-season woes when they visit the Denver Nuggets (2-1) on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. New Orleans entered the campaign with plenty of optimism, but things haven’t gone according to plan as they’ve stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses.

The Pelicans were thoroughly outplayed in a 122-90 defeat to Boston their last time out and will now be desperate to get into the win column for the first time this season. Denver, on the other hand, has quickly found its rhythm after a shaky start.

Following a season-opening setback to Golden State, the Nuggets have rebounded nicely with back-to-back victories over Phoenix and Minnesota. Coming off a convincing 127-114 win against the Timberwolves, Denver will look to keep rolling and extend its winning streak to three when they take the floor on Wednesday.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Nuggets will face off against the Pelicans in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

Denver Nuggets team news

For Denver, Jamal Murray has been on fire to start the season, averaging 30.3 points per game, while Nikola Jokić remains his dependable self, posting 20.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per contest — already tallying multiple triple-doubles. Murray’s 43-point explosion against Minnesota was a reminder of how dangerous the Nuggets’ offense can be when he’s in rhythm. As a team, Denver has been highly efficient, shooting 52.5% from the floor and averaging 31.5 assists per game. Jonas Valančiūnas has added valuable depth inside, contributing 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds off the bench. With their balance of inside dominance, sharp shooting, and steady game control, the Nuggets have looked every bit the contender through their first three outings.

New Orleans Pelicans team news

The absence of Zion Williamson has left a noticeable void for the Pelicans, particularly in the paint and on the boards, where they’re averaging 46 rebounds per contest. Trey Murphy III and Jordan Poole have shouldered most of the offensive burden, combining for 37.5 points a night. Poole has been solid from beyond the arc, knocking down 37.5% of his three-point attempts, while Murphy continues to stretch defenses with his versatility on the wing. Rookie big man Derik Queen has shown flashes with averages of 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, but New Orleans still struggles to establish a reliable interior presence without Williamson anchoring the frontcourt. To stay competitive, the Pelicans will need to limit turnovers and generate more efficient scoring opportunities.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 06.02.25 NBA Denver Nuggets New Orleans Pelicans 144 - 119 04.02.25 NBA Denver Nuggets New Orleans Pelicans 125 - 113 23.12.24 NBA New Orleans Pelicans Denver Nuggets 129 - 132 16.11.24 NBA New Orleans Pelicans Denver Nuggets 101 - 94 21.07.24 LVSL Denver Nuggets New Orleans Pelicans 91 - 82

