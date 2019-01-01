Nottingham Forest to expand City Ground

The Championship club have unveiled ambitious plans for a major redevelopment of their stadium and hope to start work by the end of next season

have announced plans to increase the capacity of the City Ground to 38,000 seats.

The redevelopment, which would see the City Ground become the biggest football stadium in the East Midlands, includes knocking down the existing Peter Taylor Stand and building a new 10,000-seater structure in its place. The Brian Clough and Bridgford Stands will also be improved as well as the area surrounding the stadium.

The revamped stand will include a museum, a new club shop, a range of hospitality lounge options, restaurants and executive boxes. There will also be improved facilities for supporters with disabilities and an increase in wheelchair spaces.

Forest said in an official statement that they will now enter a period of consultation with supporter groups before making a formal planning application.

The City Ground has not undergone a major development since 1994 and the club hope that work can begin at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"The City Ground has iconic history and memories for our supporters and these legacies were fundamental in our decision for us to remain on the banks of the River Trent and not relocating to an alternative site,” said Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. “This is our home and we will remain here forever.

"This investment is about our club and the city of Nottingham, and we are all committed together to deliver a place that we will all feel proud of, the new City Ground, our home forever."