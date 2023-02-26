Carlo Ancelotti insisted that Real Madrid are still in the title race despite dropping points to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, and will trail league leaders Barcelona by 10 points if the Blaugrana beat Almeria in their next fixture. Should Barca pick up the victory, it appears to be a near-unassailable deficit for Los Blancos. Still, Ancelotti stressed that his side are still in the title race.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti insisted that Real Madrid are still in the hunt: "It's more complicated but it's not goodbye, we have to fight until the end and see what happens," the manager said in a post-match press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid's La Liga hopes seem to be slipping away. But they could still gain ground with a win against Barca in the Clasico on March 19. The two sides will also meet in the Copa del Rey semi final, with the first leg on Thursday.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, before resuming their La Liga campaign with a fixture against Real Betis the following Sunday.