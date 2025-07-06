'Not good enough' - Lionesses captain Leah Williamson delivers blunt assessment of Euro 2025 loss to France with England now set for must-win clash against Netherlands

Leah Williamson delivered a blunt “not good enough” assessment of England after seeing them lose their Euro 2025 opener against France.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The reigning European champions saw the defence of their continental title get off to the worst possible start on Swiss soil. Sarina Wiegman’s side fluffed their lines in a 2-1 defeat that saw the Lionesses fail to roar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Two quick-fire goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore late in the first half took the game away from England, as they paid the price for some sloppy defending, and a solitary reply from Keira Walsh three minutes from time ultimately counted for little.

WHAT WILLIAMSON SAID

Frustrated Lionesses captain Williamson said afterwards: “We lost the game [with] poor defending one v one. We learnt from those mistakes in fairness. Not good enough with the ball, we weren't good enough. We got better and took advantage of that but not enough in the end.

“Sometimes it happens. The positive is I've not seen us like that in terms of turning over the ball so much for a while now. Tomorrow, back on it and there was some really good stuff towards the end.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Things could have been different had a marginal offside call against Beth Mead in the build-up to a goal from Alessia Russo not gone against England when the scoreline was locked at 0-0.

Williamson’s fellow defender Alex Greenwood added: “Honestly I thought we started the game really well. The first 10-15 minutes I thought we put them on the back foot and then after the VAR goal we just lost our way a little bit which is disappointing. And when you concede two goals you've got an uphill battle.

“I need to watch the game, I need to reflect on the game, it's going to take a day to do that but of course right now I'm just disappointed with the result.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND?

England will be back in action on Wednesday when facing the Netherlands - who eased past Wales 3-0 in their first Euros outing. Victory in that contest will keep the Lionesses on course for the knockout stages.