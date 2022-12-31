No one is above the rules! - Ten Hag on Man Utd's Rashford punishment

Not even in-form Marcus Rashford is above Erik ten Hag's rules as the forward was relegated to a bench role on Saturday against Wolves.

Rashford benched

Forward slept in and missed team meeting

Came on to score winner against Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford was disciplined by Ten Hag for sleeping in and missing a team meeting, but the Englishman came to his manager's rescue, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everyone has to adhere to the rules and if you react like this, it is the right answer. It's good after the decision, Rashford came in," said Ten Hag to BT Sport after the win. "He was bright, he was lively and he scored a goal to give a good reaction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford is hitting form at just the right time. With Cristiano Ronaldo now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, Manchester United need the 25-year-old to step up, and he's done so in recent weeks.

Ten Hag has admitted they're after a striker in January to help ease the goal-scoring burden but won't be rushed.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD?: Ten Hag will be hoping Rashford's alarm works as they have a busy January ahead. With Manchester United still in the Carabao and FA Cups, the English forward will need to be at the top of his game.