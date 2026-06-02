Nike and Palace collab for star-studded England Three Lions capsule collection

The partnership between Nike and Palace Skateboards is one of the biggest shakeups in streetwear history. For a decade, the lines were clearly drawn: Nike teamed up with Supreme, and Palace was strictly with adidas.

Breaking that long-standing adidas contract initiated a multi-season powerhouse partnership with the Swoosh, blending Nike's sports heritage with Palace's signature British skate culture and irreverent humour.

Nike x Palace

Their newest drop is an official capsule collection for the England Men’s National Football Team, timed right ahead of summer tournament football. The standout piece is a pre-match shirt featuring a dark base with a lighter grey, all-over graphic inspired by stained-glass artwork, finished with a sharp polo collar.

Nike x Palace

The collection also includes a premium wool-and-leather varsity jacket with a massive chenille 'Three Lions' patch on the back, tracksuits, and tech drill tops. Palace leaned heavily into its classic cheeky humour for the rollout, launching a campaign starring current England players like Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and John Stones, alongside legends like Wayne Rooney and Jill Scott.

Shop: Nike x Palace Three Lions collection

The drop will be available on June 16th exclusively at Palace Skateboards, SNKRS and across partner retailers.







