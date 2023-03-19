Nick Pope injured! Newcastle star replaced in England squad by Tottenham stand-in Fraser Forster

Nick Pope has withdrawn from the England squad to face Italy and Ukraine and will be replaced by Fraser Forster.

Pope ruled out through injury

Forster takes his place

England set to start Euro 2024 qualifying

WHAT HAPPENED? Pope played all 90 minutes of Newcastle's 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Friday but has now dropped out of the England squad due to a minor injury, according to The Athletic. Forster has been called up in his place and will join Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale as Gareth Southgate's goalkeeping options.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forster joined Spurs on a free transfer in the summer as a backup option but has been needed in the first-team after Hugo Lloris was ruled out with a serious knee injury. Forster has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side so far this season, keeping four clean sheets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 35-year-old does have international experience. Forster has won six caps for England, the last of those coming in a 2-1 friendly defeat against the Netherlands at Wembley back in 2016.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Pope's Newcastle United haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last six Premier League games, their longest run under Eddie Howe and longest since going the first 14 games of last season without a shutout.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions take on Italy on Thursday, March 23 in Naples and then head to Wembley to host Ukraine three days later.