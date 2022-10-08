Nice vs Troyes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Nice welcome Troyes to face them at Stade de la Mosson. Just one win from their last four has sent the hosts tumbling towards the wrong end of the table at this early juncture.
They'll hope they can desperately arrest this fall before it becomes a serious problem, but they are likely to find the going tough against an opponent sturdier than their own form suggests.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Nice vs Troyes date & kick-off time
Game:
Nice vs Troyes
Date:
October 9, 2022
Kick-off:
2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Nice vs Troyes on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.
In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
UK
BT Sport 3
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Nice squad & team news
It has been a rough few games on the bounce for nice, with just three points from a possible dozen taken over the past month or so.
Hopes the international break would have delivered a suitable reset are yet to be well-founded, but there's little escaping the fact they could do with a twist of luck to spin things around.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Schmeichel, Boulhendi, Bulka
Defenders
Dante, Sorensen, Bryan, Atal, Lotomba, Todibo, Bard, Mendy, Viti
Midfielders
Schneiderlin, Rosario, Diop, Barkley, Ramsey, Ilie, Thuram, Beka Beka, Boudaoui, Bouanani, Belahyane, Da Cunha, Lemina
Forwards
Delort, Brahimi, Laborde, Pep
Troyes squad and team news
Just one loss in their past five games is all you need to know about Troyes this term - a team that, if not born winners, are proving particularly efficient at grinding out points across the board.
That will give them a spring in their step against Nice - but could their generally superior form make them complacent against a more desperate side?
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lis, Gallon, Moulin
Defenders
Porozo, Balde, Palmer-Brown, Conté, Salmier, Bruus, Zoukrou, Rami, N'Jo, Larouci, Dembélé, Mutombo
Midfielders
Dingomé, Kouamé, Tardieu, Lopes, Ripart, Chavalerin, Mazou-Sacko, Odobert, Fage, Palaversa
Forwards
Ugbo, Ahmed, Moreno, Baldé, Yade, Dong, Lumeka