'The hat stays on and we go again!' - NFL legend and Burnley owner JJ Watt backs Clarets to hit form in Premier League ahead of Arsenal clash

Former NFL defensive end and current Burnley owner JJ Watt remains optimistic despite his team's "rocky start" to life in the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Clarets have struggled in England's top flight after cruising to the Championship title last campaign, with Vincent Kompany's side recording just four points from their opening 11 league matches. This poor start is among the worst-ever in Premier League history, and sees Burnley level on points with bottom-placed Sheffield United. However, Watt appeared defiant on the Pat McAfee Show, also sending a very public backing to Kompany.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by McAfee for an update on his club's current situation, the NFL legend replied: "There's no doubt about it, it's been a rocky start to this campaign. It has not gone the way we wanted it to go. But you don't get involved in something like this for the [...] good times, you're also there for the sh*tty times, and you're also there for when you've got to work through some stuff. We're very early into a brand new Premier League season, so I'm optimistic about where we're going. Vinc [Kompany] is a very smart manager, we've got a system that takes a little time to learn, and we've got new guys learning that system. I remain optimistic, the hat stays on the head, and we go again!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Watt's rallying words, life doesn't get any easier for Burnley and Kompany. The clarets travel to last season's second-placed team Arsenal on Saturday, who duly dispatched fellow promoted side Sheffield United 5-0 last month. Mikel Arteta's side will be rallied further by a controversial defeat to Newcastle last time out, which has since descended into a war of words between their manager and the league's officials.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? The Clarets will hope Arteta's tirade serves as a distraction, but the Gunners may instead use Saturday's fixture to take out their anger. There looks to be tougher times ahead for Watt's club.