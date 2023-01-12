Neymar told Manchester City is his 'perfect club' as Rivaldo predicts summer PSG exit

Brazil legend Rivaldo has suggested that Neymar could leave PSG at the end of the season, and that Manchester City would be a perfect match.

WHAT HAPPENED? Exit rumours have kicked up for Neymar again, with Lionel Messi reportedly due to pen a new deal to stay at Parc de Princes. And Brazilian legend Rivaldo has suggested in his latest column for Betfair that a move away from Paris Saint-Germain could indeed be advantageous for the 30-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rivaldo vouched for his fellow countryman to leave PSG this summer, saying: "Honestly, I don't see it happening in this transfer window. But that might change at the end of the season with PSG having the chance to sell him to compensate their investment and that could open Premier League doors to Neymar."

He also asserted that Pep Guardiola's Man City would be the ideal spot for Neymar to continue his career. "I believe Man City would be the perfect club for him because it will give him a better chance of success," Rivaldo added. "And he'd be playing in a very attacking team that plays great football under Pep Guardiola."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Messi seemingly almost ready to pen a new contract and Kylian Mbappe liable to request a move away anytime, a shake-up at PSG seems likely. At his age, this summer might be the last chance for Neymar to leverage another move to a big club.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian will continue to feature for PSG as they push for titles in France and a maiden Champions League title in the coming months.