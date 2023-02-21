Neymar determined to STAY at PSG despite club putting him on transfer list - even if Lionel Messi leaves this summer

Neymar is reportedly determined to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, even if close friend Lionel Messi leaves the Ligue 1 club as a free agent this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward is tied to terms in the French capital through to 2027, and he intends to honour that agreement. If said deal is seen out, then the most expensive player of all time – who made a €222 million (£197m/$237m) transfer in 2017 – will have spent 10 years in Paris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: L’Equipe claims that Neymar will remain at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future despite enduring more injury struggles in the current campaign – with his latest outing seeing him suffer a twisted ankle that is threatening to rule him out of a crucial second leg clash with Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar is eager to help deliver long-awaited European glory to PSG and wants to win over his critics. He is looking to remain in his current surroundings even if former Barcelona team-mate Messi – who is now a World Cup winner – decides against extending his own contract with the Ligue 1 title holders.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are said to have invited interest in Neymar – as he is reportedly put on their transfer list – but the South American’s salary is making it difficult to find a potential buyer, with only the likes of big-spending Chelsea and Saudi PIF-owned Newcastle in a position to afford a deal. Neymar is, however, prepared to postpone any plans to play in the Premier League until he is at least 35 years of age.