Nightmare for Neymar! Brazilian ruled out of PSG's crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich with ankle injury

Neymar has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s crucial trip to Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Brazilian picked up knock against Lille

Now stuck on the sidelines

Won't figure in domestic & European games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 title holders are due at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday and will require attacking inspiration from somewhere on German soil as they seek to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit. Neymar would have been hoping to aid that quest, but the Brazil international suffered an ankle injury against Lille on February 19 and PSG boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed that ligament damage will keep the South American out of his plans for upcoming clashes with Nantes and Bayern.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier told reporters when asked for an update on his mercurial 31-year-old forward: “For our two next games, Neymar won’t be available for us. I can’t tell you his absence is insignificant, it is negative for us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar left the pitch against Lille in tears as he was carried away on a stretcher, with it always a big ask for him to recover full fitness in time to make the vital European outing in Munich.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Neymar is set to undergo further medical tests on Monday, but he will not be involved in the meeting with Bayern, and PSG will instead look to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to deliver moments of game-changing brilliance for them against the Bundesliga champions.