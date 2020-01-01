‘Neymar has no reason to rejoin chaos at Barcelona’ – PSG stay is the right call, says Rivaldo

Neymar has no reason to rejoin the “chaos” at , admits Rivaldo, with the Brazilian forward told he is making the right career call in sticking with .

A possible return to Camp Nou for the South American superstar has been speculated on ever since he bid farewell to the Liga giants in 2017.

At one stage, Neymar was very much open to the idea of heading back to familiar surroundings.

Barca were prepared to forgive and forget and went as far as entering into transfer talks with European rivals at Parc des Princes.

PSG were, however, understandably reluctant to part with a player that they invested a record-breaking €222 million worth of faith and funds in.

Neymar saw exit doors slammed shut in each passing window, with the South American forced to stay put.

His efforts to engineer a move were not well received by some, with certain sections of the PSG support taking to jeering a talismanic figure at times.

The 28-year-old has played his way through those struggles, though, and helped to guide his current employers to the final in 2019-20.

were to dash PSG’s dreams in Lisbon, but the giants are expected to be serious contenders for European glory again next season.

With that in mind, and with Barcelona fighting fires on and off the field as they seek to prevent Lionel Messi from leaving and rediscover their spark, Rivaldo sees no reason why Neymar would want to consider a move away from Paris.

He told Betfair of an illustrious fellow countryman: “After everything he went through since his arrival at PSG, I think Neymar has to be congratulated for reaching the Champions League final after three seasons with the club.

“He had a tough time in after he tried to return to Barcelona, being booed at his own stadium, but he managed to turn things around and I admire him because of that.

“Today, he is totally focused on the club and playing well, so the fans are supporting him. He has no reason to leave the club now, especially given the chaos at Barca.

“PSG shouldn't make too many changes to their squad for next season, so their understanding will improve a bit more and they should be strong contenders again in the Champions League.”

Neymar is tied to a contract at PSG through to the summer of 2022 and has seen fresh terms mooted on a regular basis.