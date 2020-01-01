Neymar, Mbappe and PSG stars’ NBA trip slammed by Sagnol

After a number of PSG aces were spotted attending the match at the AccorHotels Arena, the former France star has opened fire

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and the other superstars who made the trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face the Charlotte Hornets in Paris have been slammed by former international Willy Sagnol.

The NBA visited the City of Lights for the first time on Friday, with the Bucks claiming a 116-103 victory over their rivals at the AccorHotels Arena.

Among the crowd for the match were a number of PSG stars, including Neymar, Mbappe, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Thiago Silva.

All are expected to feature in Sunday’s encounter against , but Sagnol has fired claims of unprofessionalism at these players for their late-night appearance at the basketball.

“The first thing that a top athlete must do is sleep,” the 2000-01 winner told RMC. “They have the right to do anything but it’s been going on for seven years, when you’ve got guys like Verratti who can only play for an hour.

“We had the same debate last year. I don’t want to lock them up. I just want them to say that at some point: ‘Football is my work, my tool is my body. And when I ask it to do certain things, I’m not superhuman.’”

PSG lead Ligue 1 by six points with a game in hand over in second, but their chief target is progress in the Champions League, where they will face in the last 16.

Article continues below

In each of the last three seasons, the Parisians have fallen at that hurdle and should Thomas Tuchel’s side stumble once again at that juncture they will find themselves under scrutiny for outings such as Friday’s.

Sagnol’s criticism, meanwhile, comes off the back of a special report released in L’Equipe on Sunday that shows PSG have the worst record for muscular injuries in the whole of Ligue 1 – a symptom of insufficient sleep, the publications experts explain.

After Sunday’s trip to Lille, they face a trip to the opposite end of France for a Coupe de France match against minnow Pau, a fixture in which many top stars are liable to be excused from.