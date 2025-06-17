Newlyweds Dani Dyer & Jarrod Bowen do not fear famous Strictly ‘curse’ after lavish wedding & exciting plans for the future that include more children & potential transfers

Newlyweds Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen do not fear the famous Strictly “curse” as they piece together exciting plans for the future.

WHAT HAPPENED?

West Ham captain Bowen and former Love Island contestant Dyer have tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by friends and family, including Danny Dyer and Declan Rice. They have honeymooned in Italy, but are now embracing “reality” back in the United Kingdom.

THE GOSSIP

Bowen, who was left out of the latest England squad, is preparing for pre-season training ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. It has been suggested that Dyer is ready to star on the next series of BBC production Strictly Come Dancing.

Article continues below

Instagram

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

That show has history when it comes to ending relationships, but a source has told Heat of Dyer and Bowen embracing a novel experience: “Dani knows she and Jarrod won’t fall victim to the curse as they have no trust issues. Plus, she’s joked that they’re far too early on in their relationship to start looking elsewhere.

“Lots of other couples – such as Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard Jones, and Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch – have survived it, so it doesn’t really concern her.”

DID YOU KNOW?

The biggest headache for Dyer and Bowen concerns their young family, with Heat’s insider adding: “This is the main worry for Dani, as Jarrod plays football most Saturdays and that’s when Strictly is filmed, so she would be very reliant on friends and family to help with the kids. Jarrod is fully behind her and her dad thinks it will open up so many other opportunities for her.”

Instagram

TELL ME MORE?

Dyer is yet to officially sign up for Strictly, but she wants to make the most of opportunities that may not come around again if she were to get pregnant or Bowen made a move away from east London. Heat added: “She’s hoping she can get the deal done as she feels it’s now or never for her – she doesn’t have any other huge commitments, apart from the children and her podcast with Danny.

“Next year, she could be pregnant again and who knows what will be happening with Jarrod’s career. She’s also in great shape right now, so she wants to continue that. Everyone says that doing Strictly is the best workout ever and they have never felt better.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BOWEN & DYER?

Bowen is tied to a contract at West Ham through to 2030, but his exploits - which have seen him record 34 goals across the last two seasons - have attracted interest from afar and generated transfer talk.