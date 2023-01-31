Newcastle United vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton match on TV in the UK, US and India

Newcastle United host Southampton in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

The Magpies are heading into the tie with a one-goal advantage thanks to Joelinton's strike in the first leg.

Eddie Howe's men have enjoyed a fine run of form since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup. They have lost just once in their last nine games in all competitions after the pause in action.

Southampton's league form, on the other hand, has been woeful, with the Saints lying at the bottom of the Premier League table.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Newcastle United vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Southampton Date: January 31, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Feb 1) Venue: St. James' Park

How to watch Newcastle United vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), Southampton vs Newcastle United can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The game between Southampton and Newcastle United is being telecast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no telecast of the match in India.

Newcastle United squad and team news

Eddie Howe will be without Matt Targett and Emil Krafth, who are all sidelined due to injuries.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Botman, Burn, Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo, RItchie, Schar, Trippier Midfielders Almiron, Anderson, Apolinario de Lira, Fraser, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Murphy, Willock Forwards Isak, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Southampton squad and team news

Nathan Jones will be without players like Tino Livramento, Juan Larios, Moussa Djenepo, Alex McCarthy and Theo Walcott who are injured and unavailable for the Carabao Cup fixture against Newcastle.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Alcaraz, Diallo; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Mara.