Newcastle launch new 2026-27 adidas away kit inspired by city's iconic castle

The Magpies' latest change strip sees adidas continue its retro-inspired approach, combining a dark navy base with heritage details including a vintage Newcastle crest and the iconic Trefoil logo.

The V-neck jersey is finished in a "Night Navy" colourway and features an all-over graphic based on the club's castle iconography, paying tribute to Newcastle's rich history and the landmark that gave the city its name. White adidas Three Stripes sit on the shoulders, while a magpie graphic is positioned on the back of the neck as a subtle nod to the club's famous nickname.

Newcastle United FC

Continuing the nostalgic theme, adidas has opted for a vintage Newcastle United badge inspired by the crest worn throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Navy shorts and matching socks complete the away kit.

As with adidas' other elite football shirts, the authentic version incorporates CLIMACOOL technology and quick-drying fabric designed to wick away sweat and help keep players cool and comfortable on the pitch.

Newcastle United FC

To mark the launch, adidas and Newcastle have released a campaign film centred on the city's younger generation, celebrating what the club means to local supporters who have experienced recent success with the Magpies. The film features real fan soundbites recorded across Newcastle, highlighting the connection between the club, the city and its supporters.

Shop: Newcastle United 2026-27 away kit

The Newcastle United 2026-27 away kit is available now from Newcastle United club stores, selected adidas retailers and online.



