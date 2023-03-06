Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes reveals 'good relationship' with 'genius' Pep Guardiola amid transfer links with Man City

Bruno Guimaraes revealed that he shares a good relationship with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, before hailing him as the best coach in history.

  • Pep Guardiola praised Bruno Guimaraes
  • The two shares a 'good relationship'
  • Brazilian linked with a move to Manchester City

WHAT HAPPENED? After Newcastle's 2-0 defeat to City on Saturday, Bruno revealed that Guardiola had praised his performance after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Brasil, he said, "Pep said I was ‘bueno’, good! We have a good relationship, we have already talked a few times. For me, Pep’s a genius, the best coach in history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has been linked with a move to several clubs including City. His current contract runs until June 2026 and the Magpies are determined to retain his services on a long-term basis. Other than City, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also known to be admirers of the Brazilian.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Pep Guardiola Manchester City Newcastle Premier League 2022-23Getty

Eddie Howe Manchester City Newcastle Premier League 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO GUIMARAES? Bruno will be next seen in action on March 12 when Newcastle take on Wolves in the Premier League.

