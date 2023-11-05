Newcastle 'providing support' to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock following racist abuse sent to Magpies pair after Arsenal victory

Newcastle United have released a statement 'strongly condemning' the racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media.

The statement details that the club are "providing support to the pair and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account."

The abuse came in the wake of Newcastle's 1-0 victory against Arsenal. The game was a heated affair with both Guimaraes and Arsenal's Kai Havertz reviewed for potential red cards before Anthony Gordon's winner was controversially awarded by VAR.

Newcastle's statement concluded: "Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society."