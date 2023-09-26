Newcastle confirm 'substantial injury' to Harvey Barnes and fear £38m summer signing could be set for long spell on the sidelines

Soham Mukherjee
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 2023-24Getty
Newcastle UnitedH. BarnesPremier League

Newcastle United confirmed that Harvey Barnes has suffered a "substantial injury" and could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

  • Barnes could be out for months
  • Suffered a significant foot injury against Sheffield United
  • Could be out for months

WHAT HAPPENED? The summer signing who joined the Magpies from Leicester City in a £38m ($46.24m) deal had to be taken off after just 12 minutes into Sunday's 8-0 win at Bramall Lane over Sheffield United. And now, manager Eddie Howe revealed that Barnes has undergone scans and will further consult with a specialist to determine the extent of the injury and whether surgery is required.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s difficult,” Howe told reporters. “I don’t want to put a time on it until we get confirmation from the specialist, but I think it will be months rather than weeks.

“It's an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe, I think it's quite a substantial injury. We've had it scanned, we're waiting now for a specialist's opinion on what to do next, whether there's surgery involved or not.

Article continues below

“I don't think it was a tackle, it was just pushing off to run, a very unusual injury. I won't go too technical because I'm not medically qualified to do so, but yes, very unusual."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are going through an injury crisis as both Joelinton and Joe Willock have been sidelined due to injuries. While Joelinton might recover before the international break, Willock is a long-term absentee.

Next Match

IN ONE PHOTO:

Harvey BarnesGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barnes had a brilliant debut as he scored and provided an assist in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa. However, the speedy player now stares at a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Newcastle will miss his services in the foreseeable future including Champions League games against PSG and Dortmund later in October.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

234682 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 48%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
234682 Votes

Editors' Picks