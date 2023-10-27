Sandro Tonali's replacement: Newcastle considering loan move for Ruben Neves - just months after he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal

Following Sandro Tonali's ten-month ban for betting offences, Newcastle are lining up a surprise move for Ruben Neves.

Tonali suspended for 10 months

Neves a potential replacement

Newcastle considering loan deal

WHAT HAPPENED? While serving as a player for Brescia and AC Milan, Tonali acknowledged making wagers. He will also finish a rehabilitation course while on suspension. Eddie Howe's side are now moving more quickly with their January replacement plans, with midfielder Neves of Al-Hilal being considered as per TalkSPORT. The 26-year-old only switched teams from Wolves to the Saudi Arabian team this summer. However, the Saudi Public Investment Fund owns both Al-Hilal and Newcastle, and the Magpies are considering a loan transfer in order to make up for losing their star summer acquisition until the start of the following campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to the Azzurri international's admission of guilt and cooperation with the Italian FA inquiry, his potential three-year penalty was lessened to ten months. After his attorneys worked out a plea deal, Tonali will be allowed to participate in friendly matches throughout his suspension and train with Howe's first team.

WHAT NEXT? The Magpies will be in action on the weekend against Neves' former club, Wolves as they look to continue their great form in the league.