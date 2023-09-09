New Bayern Munich signing Harry Kane insists Premier League goal-scoring record was never a factor as he reveals motivation for leaving Tottenham

Harry Kane suggested that playing in the Champions League regularly was the guiding factor in him joining Bayern Munich this summer.

Kane moved to Bayern in the summer

Wanted to play Champions League football regularly

Never considered the Premier League goal-scoring record

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur after 19 years this summer to join Bayern Munich and the guiding factor behind making the move was playing in the Champions League on a regular basis.

Kane further stated that breaking the Premier League goalscoring record never mattered to him as he values team awards over individual honours.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Independent, Kane said, "As a competitor, when the boys are playing the Champions League and I am just sitting at home watching it, I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a part of me that hurt. Of course, I want them to do well - Kyle and all those guys to win when they are in competitions I am not in - but a part of me wants to have those experiences. With the other players in the team having done that, I am not sure jealous is the right word, but it does motivate me to go on and try to push myself towards some of those trophies the guys have got."

When asked if he considered the Premier League scoring record before leaving England, he added, "I think there was a lot of talk about it and the fact I was getting closer to it but I have never been anybody who has chased individual honours ahead of team awards. I have said before in interviews, ultimately it comes down to me to see how good I can be and I felt like I had to be playing Champions League football and competing for titles each year. Bayern Munich definitely gives me that. The record of course would be amazing and it might be amazing if one day I do end up breaking it. But it is not why I play football and my move shows that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Spurs striker is the second highest goalscorer in Premier League's history with 213 goals to his name. Kane had the opportunity to go past Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals had he stayed back in England.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will be next seen in action for England against Ukraine on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifying game.