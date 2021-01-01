'I can't say what will happen' - Neuhaus pledges Gladbach focus amid Liverpool transfer link

The midfielder has avoided speculating about a possible Premier League move as rumours swirl about his future

Florian Neuhaus has chosen not to upend his relationship with current club Borussia Monchengladbach amid a flurry of transfer rumours linking him to Liverpool.

Last week Kicker wrote that Liverpool were readying an offer for Neuhaus in the event they lose Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, however the midfielder downplayed the suggestion his mind might be wandering to places beyond the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old "can't say what will happen" beyond the current campaign, which sees Monchengladbach in the Champions League last-16 as well as in a league scrap to qualify for Europe next season.

What did Neuhaus say?

"I have a contract until 2024 and I have very big goals for this season," Neuhaus told Kicker. "That's what I'm concentrating on now. [Transfer talk] is really not a big issue for me now.

"I play at Borussia, I have a contract, and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season. I can't say what will happen in the summer at the moment.

"I'm also very relaxed about the future. Borussia is a club where I was able to develop excellently and where everything is there. I know what I have with Borussia."

What is his release clause?

Neuhaus reportedly has a €40 million ($48.5m) release clause in his contract.

The bigger picture

Neuhaus is quickly becoming one of the most talked about midfielders on the continent ahead of the upcoming summer, and it's no accident that such a development comes as Monchengladbach wobble following the announced departure of manager Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund.

The club has a daunting European challenge awaiting this week in Manchester City, and their current eighth-place standing in the Bundesliga table is disappointing.

What Liverpool are capable of in the transfer window this summer is dependent on whether they qualify for the Champions League, but if it's not the Reds chasing Neuhaus, it would seem another top-level club will be vying for the player's attention.

