Neuer gives not-so-subtle transfer nudge as Moukoko insists he's happy at Dortmund

Manuel Neuer has given teenage starlet Youssoufa Moukoko a not-so-subtle transfer nudge as the Borussia Dortmund striker says he is happy at the club.

Moukoko gives a transfer update

Neuer suggests he joins Bayern

Teenager turns 18 on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Moukoko, 17, is enjoying a great season at Borussia Dortmund and has attracted significant attention from around Europe with his contract expiring in the summer. A host of elite clubs are said to be monitoring the young talent, and international team-mate Neuer has attempted to get him to make the switch to arch rivals Bayern Munich.

WHAT HE SAID: While attending a press conference before his nation's opening game at the World Cup, Moukoko was asked about his contract situation, to which he replied: "I feel very comfortable in Dortmund, I can feel the coach's trust. In the end you'll find out whether I'm staying or not."

Neuer, who was also in attendance, leaned over towards the youngster and said very clearly: "Come to Bayern!" to which Moukoko smiled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moukoko has scored six times and registered four assists in 14 appearances in the Bundesliga this season. He has played once for the German national team, making his debut just four days before the start of the tournament against Oman.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUKOKO? Hansi Flick has a selection dilemma on his hands with nobody really securing the striker spot in the German side. Moukoko could find himself leading the line for his national team just three days after turning 18 as they face Japan in their opening game of the World Cup on November 23.