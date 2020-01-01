Neuer set for Bayern Munich stay despite Chelsea links

The veteran goalkeeper has no interest in moving abroad and is set to remain at the Allianz Arena

goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has no intention of departing the club, even if his contract, which expires in June 2021, is not renewed until the summer.

Goal understands that the shot-stopper, who has been with the club since joining them in 2011 from does not want to play abroad, which is why he would have no interest in following up reported interest from .

Neuer enjoys a fine relationship with head coach Hansi Flick and his ambition is to win the for a second time, having been in goal when Bayern won the 2013 competition against in the final.

Pivotal to the future of the 34-year-old is the future of Flick, who only has a deal with the club that runs through until the summer, while he also wishes to know what is in store for team-mates Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Muller and David Alaba. If all remain, there is a strong chance that Neuer will too.

While there have been reports in the local media that the 96-time capped international was unhappy at only being offered a short-team deal by FCB, what is more important to him personally is that the club are in position to win titles.

The player’s agent met with the Bayern board on Tuesday but there was no agreement brokered. Neuer, who is closing in on his 250th appearance for the club, is not in a rush to put pen to paper while he is convinced that the signing of Alexander Nubel will not change his situation or status at the club.

Flick has voiced his support of the goalkeeper previously and has indicated that while he is in charge, he sees Neuer, a veteran of seven successful Bundesliga campaigns in Bavaria, as the No.1 option at the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in the market for a new goalkeeper due to the disappointing form of Kepa Arrizabalaga this season. It seems likely, however, that they will have to look elsewhere with the veteran keeper set to stay at the Allianz Arena for at least one season longer.