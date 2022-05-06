'I'm not their dad' - Nagelsmann responds to criticism of Bayern Munich players' trip to Ibiza

Julian Nagelsmann has refused to criticise his players after the squad went on holiday to Ibiza after last weekend’s defeat to Mainz.

The squad, who had secured a 10th successive Bundesliga title the previous week, went on a two-day holiday to the Balearic Island just hours after losing 3-1 at Mewa Arena.

The trip drew criticism from a number of prominent figures in Germany, including club legend and pundit Lothar Matthaus.

What did Nagelsmann say about Bayern’s trip to Ibiza?

Nagelsmann has been reluctant to comment on the Ibiza trip but did finally address the issue at a news conference previewing Sunday’s match at home to Stuttgart.

"Basically, Brazzo [sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic] said everything about it. I'm responsible for my team and I did justice to my responsibility by planning two days off from training," he said

"The players are of age, they're old enough, I'm not their dad or their teacher. If they decide to do so as a large group, that's up to them. The players can use these days as they want."

Nagelsmann responds to 'coasting' allegations

Nagelsmann also dismissed suggestions Bayern had damaged integrity of the competition by not taking matches seriously now they have secured the title.

Mainz are safely in mid-table but Sunday’s opponents Stuttgart are currently in the relegation play-off spot, just two points above second-bottom Arminia Bielefeld and three points behind Hertha Berlin.

Hertha boss Felix Magath accused Bayern of disrespecting Bundesliga against Mainz by "coasting" through to the end of the season after securing the title.

“It wasn't about distorting the competition against Mainz either, Mainz was already saved and we had nothing to lose." He added. "We have little to do with a team fighting relegation.

"We only have two games against VfB Stuttgart [a season], we have a duty to get to six points. But that's all we have to do with the relegation battle."

