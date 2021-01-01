'I know how the football business works' - Nagelsmann plays down Bayern Munich and Barcelona job talk

The highly-rated RB Leipzig boss would not be drawn on rumours linking him with a high-profile summer move

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has played down talk linking him with Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Speculation has gathered pace suggesting the 33-year-old is on the radar of the two European giants should they make a change in the dugout at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann, however, was keen to distance himself from such rumours and said it was “disrespectful” to speculate while both clubs still have managers in place.

What are the rumours about Nagelsmann?

Speculation in the German media has suggested Bayern boss Hansi Flick is the No 1 candidate to succeed Joachim Low as coach of the German national team when he steps down after this summer's European Championship.

Should Flick leave Allianz Arena then Nagelsmann, it is believed, would be at the top of their shortlist to replace him.

There was similar speculation in Spain, with Joan Laporta, fresh from his victory in Barcelona’s presidential elections, keen to begin a new era at Camp Nou by bringing in Nagelsmann to replace Ronald Koeman.

Koeman only joined the club last summer but has endured a difficult campaign, with the Catalan giants six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga and beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, has earned widespread praise for his achievements during his managerial career.

He impressed during three seasons at Hoffenheim to earn a move to RB Leipzig in 2019, with the club currently competitng with champions Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga table.

What did Nagelsmann say?

Nagelsmann was asked about the rumours when speaking to reporters at a news conference on Friday, but would not be drawn into a lengthy response.

"I know how the football business works," he said, adding it would disrespectful of him to "talk about these issues".

Article continues below

He also said such speculation is "simply not very relevant” and he was concentrating solely on Sunday’s Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"It’s not unrealistic for both teams to get a Champions League place,” said Nagelsmann, with Frankfurt currently in fourth place, 10 points behind second-paced Leipzig. "It is a game that we want to win."

Further reading