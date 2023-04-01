Mykhailo Mudryk is in 'good hands' at Chelsea despite slow start, claims Andriy Shevchenko

- Mudryk disappointed against Villa
- Still has not scored first goal for Chelsea
- Shevchenko backed him to succeed
WHAT HAPPENED? Mudryk is yet to score his first goal for the Blues and put in another disappointing performance as they lost 2-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday, resulting in the Ukraine international being taken off early in the second half. However, ex-Chelsea and AC Milan striker Shevchenko believes his compatriot will find his form at Chelsea before long.
WHAT THEY SAID: Shevchenko said to BBC Sport: "Chelsea have bought a talented player when he is very young, for the future. He's just starting his path in a massive football career. He's part of an ambitious project. He's in good hands. The decision to get him right now was down to how much the club believe in his talent."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk joined Chelsea in a deal worth £89 million ($110m) from Shakhtar in January but has not lived up to expectations. After scoring 10 goals in 18 appearances in the Premier Liga and Champions League for the Ukrainian team this term, he has drawn a blank in all eight of the games he has played for Chelsea.
WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The 22-year-old will get the chance to get his first goal for Chelsea when they host Liverpool on Tuesday.
