‘Those are my boys!’ - Pogba sends message to France squad ahead of 2022 World Cup semi-final with Morocco

Paul Pogba has sent a message of encouragement to his “boys” as France prepare to face Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

Midfielder won World Cup in 2018

Injury ruled him out of Qatar 2022

Les Bleus looking to go back-to-back

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus midfielder, who claimed a global title with Les Bleus in 2018, was forced to miss out on the major international tournament in Qatar after undergoing knee surgery. As he recovers from that operation, with a competitive debut yet to be made during a second stint with Juve, Pogba has been in touch with Kingsley Coman to throw his support behind the French cause as they seek to capture back-to-back World Cup crowns.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pogba has said: “Together! I am with you. I give you all my strength. All my strength to this group. This is my group, those are my boys!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has earned 91 caps for France and was among the goals as they beat Croatia 4-2 in Russia four years ago to conquer the world for a second time in the nation’s history.

WHAT NEXT? Didier Deschamps’ side will be in semi-final action against Morocco on Wednesday – having edged out old adversaries England in the quarter-finals – and could line up a repeat of the 2018 final as Croatia prepare to take on Argentina in the other last-four encounter.