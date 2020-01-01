Mourinho says Tottenham are building for 'five years time' as he encourages fan 'realism'

The Portuguese boss has called for patience as he aims to put together a trophy-winning squad at Spurs

Jose Mourinho says that are building for "five years' time" and that fan "realism" will be needed as they negotiate their way through a transition period.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy turned to the three-time Premier League winner after sacking Mauricio Pochettino in November following Spurs' descent into the bottom half of the table.

Mourinho has won silverware at every club he's managed, but his last spell at was deemed a failure amid reports of unrest behind the scenes.

More teams

Suggestions that the Portuguese's tactical approach is now outdated have been widespread since his Old Trafford exit in December 2018, but his reign at Tottenham got off to a very strong start.

The Lilywhites won five of their first seven matches with Mourinho in the dugout, re-emerging as top-four contenders and progressing in the in the process.

Pochettino's free-flowing, high-intensity style was quickly replaced with a more pragmatic, cautious philosphy, which initially helped Spurs get their season back on track.

However, results have taken a turn for the worst in 2020, and Tottenham are now in danger of missing out on a place in Europe's elite competition having slipped back down to 10th in the top-flight table.

Some supporters and experts are already calling for Mourinho's head, but he insists that the foundations are in place for future success if he is granted patience.

"In this team, we have lots of people of the right age, with the right quality, with the right ambition," the 57-year-old head coach told Sky Sports, ahead of a vital meeting with Everton on Monday.

"So I would say that in three, four, five years' time, the base of the team will still be around. Important players that are in the club now. That's why I say we don't need to make lots of changes. I believe we have an important nucleus of players.

"(Like some of the fans), I want too much too soon, but I think my realism is stronger with experience. I think it's very important to be realistic, to be in control of emotions and to understand that there is a process.

"I understand the fans' ambitions of course. I understand people dream of the best things, they don't dream of the worst things, but it takes time.

"The good thing is that we are all together in the club. We are all very stable, very realistic, very experienced and we are going to get there."

Spurs will be desperate to bounce back against the Toffees after a 3-1 defeat to last time out, which left Mourinho questioning the mental strength of his players.

The former United boss went on to reveal that he sat his squad down to discuss what went wrong at Brammall Lane in a civilised manner, so that important lessons are learned for the remainder of the season.

Article continues below

Mourinho added: "What happens inside stays inside - I think that's a golden rule - but it was a very honest meeting.

"It wasn't a monologue, it was a dialogue, because the players also had the chance to speak with me, and we shared views, and we shared emotions, and we shared analysis.

"I've lost many matches in my career but the ones that gave me the worst possible taste are the ones where I feel we should do much more than we did."