'You should ask him what's the problem!' - Mourinho suggests out-of-form Roma striker Abraham is distracted by World Cup

Jose Mourinho has suggested that misfiring Roma striker Tammy Abraham is distracted by the World Cup amid talk of a possible England call-up.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a sensational 2021-22 campaign that saw Abraham score 27 goals in 53 appearances, the forward has lost his scoring boots in this season. He has found the net just three times in 18 appearances for Roma, with his latest blank coming in a derby defeat to Lazio. Mourinho has indicated that Abraham's mind may be elsewhere as he hopes for a call into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You should ask him what’s the problem. If he is distracted, if he has a problem or if he thinks about the World Cup," The Roma boss said to reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Abraham last scored almost two months back against Empoli on September 12 and in a recent encounter against Verona, he missed an open goal after dribbling past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo. The Giallorossi are relying on him for goals and his dry spell has hurt them as they sit sixth in the Serie A table with 25 points from 13 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR ABRAHAM? The forward will hope that Mourinho will give him another opportunity to shine when Roma face Sassuolo next in Serie A on Wednesday.