PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir walk-off will be 'iconic' moment in fight against racism, says Mourinho

Players walked off the pitch on Tuesday in the Champions League following an alleged racist incident, which left the Tottenham manager saddened

Jose Mourinho believes the match between and , postponed following allegations of racism, will be "iconic" in the fight against discrimination.

Tuesday's match at the Parc des Princes was stopped before the quarter-of-an-hour mark, with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines for more than 10 minutes.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, before he and his team-mates were followed down the tunnel by their PSG counterparts.

Soon after, Basaksehir's official Twitter account alleged assistant coach Pierre Webo had been exposed to racist language by Coltescu, and following a delay of more than two hours the game was finally postponed.

A UEFA statement confirmed the game was to resume on Wednesday at 6.55pm local time with a new team of officials in place, while an investigation into the incident has been launched.

A host of players from across the world – including PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe – posted anti-racism messages to social media channels in response, and Mourinho feels the incident will be considered iconic as a result of the players making a united stand.

"It's a very sad situation," boss Mourinho said ahead of their visit of Royal Antwerp. "Every form of racism has to be fought. It should never be accepted. I'm very sad because we don't want that in football.

"I know the referee [Ovidiu Hategan] personally, not the fourth official. [Hategan is] a very good guy and very good referee.

"To be involved, not directly, in a game that will become iconic is not a nice thing. The fourth official, only he can make his feelings clear. Of course, he made an unacceptable mistake.

"Only he can open his heart and apologise. Everyone in football, we have our responsibilities and if we make mistakes, you accept your responsibility. That game will become iconic, a Champions League game stopped, but hopefully it will never happen again."

UEFA revealed on Wednesday that an inspector had been appointed to lead a probe into Tuesday's events.

PSG have already qualified for the Champions League last 16 despite the game not yet being completed, following 's 3-2 defeat to .