Morten Gamst Pedersen to Wrexham?! Premier League legend tells Ryan Reynolds what he can offer - at 41 - as he'd 'love' move to Welsh club

Former Blackburn Rovers star Morten Gamst Pederson expressed his interest to play for recently crowed National champions Wrexham at the age of 41.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pederson was impressed with Wrexham's meteoric rise in stature ever since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney bought the club in 2020. The Welsh side were recently crowned the National League champions and made it to the Football League for the first time since 2008.

Pederson believes that he can still perform well, now that he has become a central midfielder, as he expressed his urge to sign for Wrexham next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sportbible, Pederson said, "It's unbelievable what they are doing. I think it's so cool. Yes, they get promoted and everything, but they are also building a brand from a club that's quite far down in the system. It shows that if you get the right people and the right attitude, and everybody drags in the same direction, you can do a lot. Aren't they the second-oldest club in the UK as well? They have a great history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked if he wants to join the Welsh club, he added, "Yeah, I would love to. Why not? Of course. Maybe if you tag me in a social media post, Ryan Reynolds could read this, and we get a chance to meet.

"I play more centrally now. I can play as a central midfield or a number 10; more like a playmaker role. I also play on the wing as well, because if you get a full-back that's good to overlap, that's perfect for me. I'll use my strength on my left foot. I prefer to play further up the pitch. I was playing as a holding midfield for the last 35 minutes in my last game. It was nice to ping some balls."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The National League winners will be touring the US for a pre-season tour in July where they are set to face teams like Chelsea and Manchester United.