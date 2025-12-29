How to buy Morocco World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

It's an exciting time to be a Moroccan football fan. The Atlas Lions rewrote the script at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African nation to reach the last-4 stage of the greatest tournament on the planet. They’ve maintained their momentum since and are now looking forward to another bold showing in North America in the summer.

This will be Morocco’s seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup. They made their debut on the world stage back in Mexico ’70, but before reaching the semis in 2022, they had only gotten out of their group once before, back in Mexico ’86. Even 40 years ago, the Atlas Lions were setting new standards, becoming the first African and Arab side to reach the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup.

Can Morocco cause a stir on the world stage once again? You could be in North America in person to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Morocco's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Saturday, June 13 Morocco vs Brazil (6pm) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Friday, June 19 Morocco vs Scotland (6pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Morocco vs Haiti (6pm) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets

Morocco’s defensive prowess came to the fore in their group opener at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as they drew 0-0 with Croatia. They also impressively kept Belgium at bay, but managed to score two goals of their own to register their first World Cup victory for over two decades. Another win against Canada saw the Atlas Lions progress to the knockouts as group winners, as they did at Mexico ’86.

Walid Regragui’s side will need to have their wits about them from the off this summer, as they have one of the hardest opening assignments of the lot. Morocco get their group campaign underway against Brazil in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 5-time World Cup winners haven’t failed to progress from the group stage since 1966, although they did lose to African opposition in the shape of Cameroon during the opening phase in 2022.

Scotland await next in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Tartan Army are returning to the World Cup fray for the first time since 1998 and back then they failed to win any of their group games. In fact, Scotland didn’t reach the knockouts during any of their previous eight World Cup campaigns, winning just four games in total over the years.

On paper, Morocco’s easiest group test looks to come last, as they head to Atlanta to take on Haiti, whose only previous World Cup excursion came 52 years ago. Back in Germany ’74, the Caribbean nation lost all three of their group starts, conceding 14 goals.

What to expect from Morocco in the World Cup 2026?

Morocco haven’t taken their foot off the gas since their remarkable run at the previous World Cup and are currently ranked 11th in the FIFA world rankings. They won all eight of their World Cup 2026 qualifiers and have lost just twice in the past two years. As well as lifting the Arab Cup trophy recently, Morocco also claimed the African Nations Championship title back in the summer. They are now on the quest for further glory on home soil, as they are currently hosting the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions have continued to purr under the guidance of Walid Regragui, who made a smooth transition from being a domestic club boss to managing the international team. Since he took over the reins in August 2022, Morocco have won over 70% of the games they’ve played.

Regragui has an abundance of talented individuals to work with. There is an experienced core, that includes the likes of Ayoub El Kaabi, Sofyan Amrabat, Noussair Mazraoui and of course Achraf Hakimi, the winner of the 2025 African Ballon d'Or and a Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain.

However overall, it’s a very balanced squad with a number of young and up-and-coming stars, such as Leverkusen’s Eliesse Ben Seghir and Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz. The future also looks bright for Morocco following their triumph at the Under-20 World Cup in October, with Othmane Maamma and Yassir Zabiri the standout players.

When to buy Morocco World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Morocco, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Morocco World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Morocco matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Morocco World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Morocco World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Morocco matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: