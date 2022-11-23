Morocco vs Croatia: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Modric lead Croatia to another successful World Cup?

Last edition's runner-ups, Croatia, look to stitch another dream run at the World Cup and begin their campaign against a tricky Morocco side, in what will be their first encounter at the World Cup.

Croatia come into this fixture in rich vein of form, winning each of their previous five fixtures, with victories over France and Denmark. They will look to maintain their record against African teams at the FIFA World Cup (2 wins in 2 games).

Morocco are in some good form as well, having not lost any of their previous five international fixtures. Morocco will be hoping to make it past the group stages, a feat they haven't achieved since 1986.

Morocco vs Croatia probable lineups

Morocco XI (3-4-3): Bounou; Attiyat Allah, Aguerd, Hakimi; Jabrane, Ounahi, Ziyech, Saiss; Boufal, En-Nesyri, Amallah

Croatia XI (4-1-4-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Erlic, Barisic; Brozovic; Pasalic, Sucic, Majer, Vlasic; Petkovic

Morocco vs Croatia LIVE updates

Morocco and Croatia's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Morocco will face 2nd ranked Belgium up next and will finish their group campaign with a game against Canada. Croatia will come up against Canada and face a tough challenge in the form of Belgium for their final group stage game.