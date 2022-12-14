Morocco's En-Nesyri sets abysmal unwanted touch record in World Cup semi-final against France

Youssef En-Nesyri made history for all the wrong reasons while playing for Morocco against France in the semi-finals of World Cup 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sevilla forward En-Nesyri found the going tough against Les Bleus in the last four of the World Cup on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was named in the starting XI but was barely involved in the game, having just three touches during his 67 minutes on the pitch. En-Nesyri's performance means he's set a new record at the World Cup, but one he will certainly not want to be reminded of.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: En-Nesyri's display came in Morocco's final game of World Cup 2022. Walid Regragui's side had made history by becoming the first African team to reach the last four but saw their tournament come to an end in a 2-0 defeat to defending champions France.

WHAT NEXT ? The Atlas Lions are back in action in January against Sudan. France go on to play Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.