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Morgan Gibbs-White scored a second-half brace to inspire Nottingham Forest to a thrilling 3-2 Premier League victory over Xabi Alonso's Chelsea on Friday night. Speaking after climbing from 17th to 14th, the England international hailed a "perfect night" under the City Ground lights and urged patience with summer appointment Oliver Glasner.

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Gibbs-White inspires Forest to vital win over Chelsea

Morgan Gibbs-White struck a second-half double as Nottingham Forest claimed a deserved 3-2 Premier League victory over Xabi Alonso's Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday night. Igor Jesus opened the scoring inside five minutes before Gibbs-White converted a 51st-minute penalty and chipped home a 73rd-minute winner off Xaver Schlager's pass, rendering substitute Emmanuel Emegha's late brace a mere consolation as Forest climbed from 17th to 14th.

"These are what the City [Ground] nights are all about — night-time games under the lights, raining, bad weather but the team showed up," Gibbs-White told Sky Sports. "We showed that grit, we showed that determination, and we got the job done, and I think deservedly as well."

Calling for patience under new boss Oliver Glasner

Despite claiming their second successive home triumph, Gibbs-White stressed that supporters must remain patient while the squad adapts to manager Oliver Glasner following his summer arrival. Acknowledging that growing pains will continue in England's top flight, the Forest number 10 urged everyone to back the Austrian coach's methods.

"But I feel we need to take a bit of realization that we have a new manager, we're sticking with him, we're trusting the process, believing in him and trusting what he wants," Gibbs-White said. "Not every week is it going to be pretty or is it going to be nice, but when times like this happen tonight we've got to make the most of it and enjoy it."

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Giant-killing form and praise for Xaver Schlager

All three of Forest's Premier League victories this term have now arrived against heavyweights, adding Chelsea to earlier scalps over Aston Villa and Manchester City. Gibbs-White also singled out Schlager for the incisive pass that created his decisive dinked finish, noting the Austrian midfielder reproduces that quality regularly in training.

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"The City Ground is a difficult place to come and especially when you've got us being intense and with that full pressure, and I think we showed that in the first half," he added. "It was an incredible pass and it shows that quality he's got, he's done it in training plenty of times and he's shown that quality."

Forest aim for consistency to climb further up table

While enjoying a much-needed weekend boost on Trentside, Gibbs-White challenged his team-mates to match their big-game intensity every week rather than only against top-six opposition.

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"We have that hunger and desire, and we need to show it consistently now," he told the BBC. "If we can do that, I don't see many teams stopping us."