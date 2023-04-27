‘More positions’ – Erik ten Hag sheds light on Man Utd summer transfer plans as takeover saga rumbles on

Erik ten Hag has hinted that Manchester United are ready to spend again in the summer window as he seeks to strengthen “more positions”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have never been afraid of splashing the cash, but a long-running takeover saga at Old Trafford has led to uncertainty regarding how much will be made available for reinforcements in 2023 and who will be providing those funds. Ten Hag appears confident that he will be freed to spend, regardless of whether it is the Glazer family at the helm or somebody else, with the Dutchman already in the process of drawing up a tentative list of targets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag has said when asked about transfer plans: “I think we need to strengthen the team and more positions. Also the depth in the squad. But don’t think about that in this moment. It's not about that. So far, we have had a great season so keep going, keep improving, keep progressing and the team is doing so well and I think it is enjoyable to be part of this team. We have to keep it going. We have good players, a great team, a great year but it is only success if we keep going.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have brought their six-year wait for major silverware to a close in 2022-23, with Ten Hag becoming the first manager since Jose Mourinho to deliver tangible success at Old Trafford after overseeing a long-awaited triumph in the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT? United could add a second trophy to their collection this term, having booked a FA Cup final derby date with Manchester City, and remain on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League heading into a meeting with Tottenham on Thursday.