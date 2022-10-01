Monaco vs Nantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Monaco welcome Nantes to face them at Stade Louis II. The hosts are looking to string together four league wins on the bounce after a fine run heading into the international break.

But their visitors will be desperate to pick up a three-point haul of their own, having been dramatically off the pace this term so far, with their form seeing them err closer to the relegation zone instead.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Monaco squad & team news

Nine points from nine over their past three games makes Monaco one of the most in-form sides in Ligue 1 - but they'll hope the international break hasn't thrown them off their stride.

They're likely to have to contend without Guillermo Maripan for a few more weeks as the latter continues to nurse an abdominal problem.

Position Players Goalkeepers Nübel, Didillon, Liénard Defenders Vanderson, Maripán, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Jakobs, Sarr, Aguilar, Okou Midfielders Camara, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Minamino, Fofana, Akliouche, Lemaréchal, Seghir, Magassa Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Diatta, Volland, Embolo, Geubbels, Martins

Nantes squad and team news

It's been a dismal dichotomy for Nantes this season - the excitement of European competition tempered by a tough domestic run, one which doesn't get easier this weekend.

They'll be without Samuel Moutoussamy too, as he serves an early season suspension following a flurry of bookings.