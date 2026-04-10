Monaco is weighing a decisive move involving Barcelona

Monaco are weighing up their option to sign forward Ansu Fati from Barcelona on a permanent deal, with the player keen to stay at the French club.

According to L'Équipe, the principality club is weighing up the €11 million buy-out clause, with final financial terms still to be agreed.

Fati’s inclusion in the starting line-up on Friday evening against Paris FC was a rare occurrence, as the player has started only twice in 2026.

The club insists this rotation is part of a planned approach to manage his physical development after repeated injuries, not a sign of tension between the parties.

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At 23, Fati has rediscovered much of his former sharpness this season, appearing in 24 matches for Monaco (before Friday) and scoring nine goals—eight in the French league—to sit as the club’s second-leading scorer.

Monaco’s hierarchy is expected to decide on his future in the coming weeks, mindful of the player’s wish to stay and his continued brilliance despite physical challenges.