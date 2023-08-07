Forcing a transfer? Moises Caicedo SNUBS Brighton training and collects his belongings as he waits on Chelsea deal

- Caicedo missed training
- Midfielder didn't play against Rayo Vallecano
- 21-year-old intent on playing for Chelsea
WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuadorian has been heavily linked to Chelsea for a number of months, but a deal still hasn't been agreed between the clubs as yet. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Caicedo has refused to attend Brighton training in order to push the move through.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moreover, it's also stated that Caicedo has emptied his locker in anticipation of his move to Stamford Bridge, despite no deal yet being reached.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Caicedo didn't appear in Brighton's friendly against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, and it seems like the 21-year-old is intent on forcing through a move to work under Mauricio Pochettino.
WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will meet Brighton's asking price of £100 million ($127m) before the end of the window, but with Caicedo refusing to train, Brighton are in a difficult position.